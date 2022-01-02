Look: Message Board Post About Ohio State Wide Receiver Going Viral

A Florida Gators fan wasn’t thrilled about Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s uniform on Saturday evening.

The fan thinks all of the records that he set during the Rose Bowl should be stripped due to an illegal style of pants and use of knee pads.

The fan doesn’t think that knee pads should be covering the thigh area or having his pants cut two inches above his knees.

#OhioState receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba should be stripped of any records he set last night due to improper pant length. pic.twitter.com/5F5Pw1eYCZ — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) January 2, 2022

It’s still unknown if this fan was serious or if this was just satire.

Smith-Njigba put the Buckeyes on his back and was the main reason why they were able to overcome multiple 14-point deficits.

He finished the contest against Utah with 346 yards and three touchdowns on 15 receptions. His 346 yards are not only a career-high but also the most by any player in any bowl game in college football history.

He’s also going to be coming back to Columbus next season as he’s not yet eligible for the NFL Draft. OSU should be in great hands, even with Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson leaving for the NFL.