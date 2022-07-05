Look: Message From Duke's Kara Lawson Is Going Viral

BLACKSBURG, VA - DECEMBER 30: Duke Blue Devils head coach Kara Lawson signals to her team during a college basketball game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Virginia Tech Hokies on December 30, 2021 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, VA. (Photo by Brian Bishop/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Duke women's basketball coach Kara Lawson had a message for her team on Tuesday morning: life's not going to get easier.

Speaking to her Blue Devils, Lawson gave her a team a little early week motivation as she enters her second full season as the coach in Durham.

We all wait in life for things to get easier. ... It will never get easier. What happens is you handle hard better. That's what happens. Most people think that it's going to get easier. Life is going to get easier. Basketball is going to get easier. School is going to get easier. It never gets easier. What happens is you become someone who handles hard stuff better. ... And if you think life when you leave college is going to all of a sudden get easier because you graduated and you got a Duke degree, it's not going to get easier. It's going to get harder. So make yourself a person that handles hard well.

