Look: Message From Lane Kiffin's Son Is Going Viral

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It be your own people.

As Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels prepare for a rivalry week matchup with Mississippi State, Kiffin's son, Knox, was caught fraternizing with the enemy, asking Bulldogs QB Will Rogers if he could have some collectibles after Saturday's game.

Knox's DMs went viral in the lead-up to the game.

"Personally I am VERY HAPPY that the intensity of the Ole Miss & MSU rivalry has been toned down by coaches Kiffin and Leach," one fan said. "Vigorous competition is good, but when it starts getting called 'hate' things have gone off the rails."

"Towel has not been officially offered to anyone. This means towel to Knox is happening," commented RedditCFB.

"No one is safe from Lane, not even his own kid," tweeted Barstool's College Football Show.

"Wholesome content during Egg Bowl week??" asked the Clarion Ledger's Stefan Krajisnik.

The Rebels and Bulldogs are set to kickoff at 7 PM Thanksgiving Day.