Look: Mets Ace Max Scherzer Reportedly Bit By His Dog

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets leaves a game in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals with assistant athletic trainer Joe Golia at Citi Field on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Mets just can't catch a break. According to a report, ace Max Scherzer was bit by his own dog earlier this week.

The good news is the injury shouldn't keep him out long, if at all. Scherzer was bit on his non-throwing hand.

Scherzer is already on the injured list because of an oblique strain. It's unclear if the dog bite will lengthen his stay on the IL.

"At home in Florida, the Mets right-hander was bitten by one of his dogs in recent days, according to a source," said Mike Puma, via the New York Post. "The bite was to Scherzer’s non-pitching (left) hand, lessening the team’s concern. Scherzer is on the IL with an oblique strain and rehabbing for a potential July return to the Mets."

This just so happens to be the same week Francisco Lindor had to miss a game after jamming his right middle finger in double doors at a hotel suite.

Fortunately, neither Lindor's nor Scherzer's recent freak injuries appear to be longterm. Scherzer should be able to make a quick recovery.

The bigger concern is the veteran pitcher's oblique strain. He's expected to return for the Mets later this summer.