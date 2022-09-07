Look: Mets Fans Not Happy With Jerry Seinfeld's Remark

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: A New York Mets baseball cap on the stairs of the dugout before the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is a longtime New York Mets fan and probably very frustrated by the recent slump that has seen their division lead go up in smoke.

In a recent social media post, the comedic legend joked that it's Timmy Trumpet's fault that the Mets are slumping. He pointed out that inviting him to the stadium to perform his song "Narcos" live as the intro music to star relief pitcher Edwin Diaz has given the team "bad mojo."

"I blame that stupid Trumpet performance," Seinfeld wrote. "Celebrating in season. We haven't won anything yet. Bad mojo."

Mets fans didn't seem to want to hear that though. Some are turning it around and saying that his decision to model some Mets streetwear might be to blame instead:

Fortunately for Jerry Seinfeld, he's lived long enough to see the New York Mets reach the World Series four times and win it twice. The same can't be said for many of the Mets fans on social media, and some of them have pointed out that exact thing.

Some fans have argued that they should have the right to celebrate in-season whenever they want given how much pain they've endured through the years.

If the Mets win the division and make the playoffs, all will be well. But winning the division is going to be a little bit harder now than it was before that fateful Timmy Trumpet performance.

Maybe Seinfeld is right...