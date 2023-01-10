Look: Mets' Final Offer To Carlos Correa Revealed

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 03: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates after making a catch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 03, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

The Carlos Correa sweepstakes are hopefully done.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Correa has signed a six-year $200 million deal with the Minnesota Twins, pending a physical. It comes after deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets fell through due to issues with his physical.

Thanks to Bob Nightengale, we now know what the Mets' final offer was. They offered him a six-year deal that's worth $157.5 million. It also would've paid him $210 million over eight years.

In the end, Correa didn't like the deal enough and opted to sign with the Twins.

Correa spent 136 games with the Twins last season and finished with a .291 batting average, 22 home runs, and 64 RBIs.

Hopefully, this will be the last deal that he agrees to before spring training gets underway in February.