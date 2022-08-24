Look: Mets Star Pete Alonso Snaps Bat Over His Leg After Striking Out

The Subway Series has emotions running hot on Tuesday night.

After striking out in the top of the fourth inning, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso snapped his bat over his leg in frustration.

Take a look at the outburst here:

Alonso is 0-2 in his first two at bats of tonight's game. Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas has allowed just two hits for the Mets so far this evening.

After holding the Mets to another scoreless inning in the fourth, the Yankees went on to notch their first two runs of the game. RBI shots for MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge and right fielder Oswaldo Cabrera gave the home team their current 2-0 score heading into the fifth.

The Mets lost Monday night's first installment of the Subway Series at Yankee Stadium 4-2. Alonso failed to record a hit in that contest as well.

Perhaps the Polar Bear and his Mets squad will be able to turn things around in the latter portion of tonight's game.