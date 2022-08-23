Look: Mets Troll Yankees Fans After Viral Hot Dog Video

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: A general view as the national anthem is performed before Game Three of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 16, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

During the first installment of the "Subway Series" between the Yankees and Mets on Monday night, a video of a fan at Yankee Stadium went viral on social media.

A fan wearing a Yankees hat was caught on film using a hot dog as a straw for his beer.

Take a look at the wild clip here:

In a promo for tonight's second and final game of the series, the Mets trolled Yankees fans with a hilarious message.

"Last game in the only stadium where people use hot dogs as straws. #LGM," the team wrote on Twitter.

While this fan certainly gave the Mets fanbase some interesting ammunition, it was the Yankees who had the last laugh in last night's contest. Overcoming some recent struggles, the Bronx-based squad claimed victory 4-2.

Tonight's game will begin at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Perhaps tonight's second installment with feature some more wacky stadium food combinations.