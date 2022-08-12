Look: Miami Football Reveals New 'Miami Nights' Uniform

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 3: A general view of Hard Rock Stadium prior to the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida A&M Rattlers on September 3, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The Miami Hurricanes have had a number of great uniforms in their storied history. But they're adding another one to the lineup in 2022.

On Friday, the Hurricanes unveiled their new "Miami Lights" uniform, slated to go on sale this Monday. The black uniform is accented by the team's traditional orange and green colors to give it a glowing look.

This won't be the first time that the Hurricanes have worn black uniforms though. They've had the "Miami Nights" theme at least once a year for several years now.

But this particular design - created by Adidas - has a ton of fans buzzing. The video itself already has 34,000 views in one hour, and the comments are largely glowing:

"yup championship is ours," one Miami fan wrote.

"Oh yeah I need this jersey," wrote another.

"LETS GOO!! These are dope!!" a third fan wrote.

2022 marks the start of a new era in Miami football with team legend Mario Cristobal taking over as head coach. He's done a masterful job recruiting - not just players, but top-tier coaches as well.

Some voters believe that Cristobal might even lead Miami to the best record in the ACC this coming season. A few are willing to name them one of the top teams in the entire country.

If they can get a big win wearing a jersey this fresh, it may become a staple forever.