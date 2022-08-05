Look: Miami Football Strength Coach Is Going Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 02: Larry Brihm Jr. #2 of the Bethune Cookman Wildcats passes during a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Miami football strength coach Aaron Feld has mastered the perfect "strongman" look.

Feld, who was announced as the program's head strength and conditioning coordinator by head coach Mario Cristobal earlier this year, is rocking an awesome mustache — complete with the classic "strongman" curls — during today's media day.

Take a look at the stache here:

Feld is pleased with the work he's done with the Hurricanes so far. On Friday, he told reporters that some of the team's "weakest guys" have made "the strongest gains" ahead of the 2022 college football season.

Feld is part of the new regime under Cristobal, who was hired to replace former head coach Manny Diaz in December 2021. The former Oregon head coach/Miami offensive lineman will look to help the Hurricanes back to prominence in the college football world.

Feld held the same strength and conditioning position for four season under Cristobal at Oregon. Before that, he was the assistant director of strength and conditioning for three years with the Georgia Bulldogs.

“Aaron is more than just a difference maker as a strength and conditioning coach,” Cristobal said after the Miami hire. “He is a gamechanger in terms of fostering team culture, instilling discipline and building the DNA of a championship football program.”