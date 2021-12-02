Look: Miami Heat Announce Significant Injury News

The injury woes for the Miami Heat continue with a concerning injury report on Thursday.

Ahead of Friday’s matchup against the Pacers, the organization announced that several key players will not be traveling with the team to Indiana.

Markieff Morris (neck), Bam Adebayo (thumb), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Jimmy Butler (tail bone) will all stay put in Miami.

Markieff Morris has now missed 12 straight games since suffering a neck injury against the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 8. The injury occurred on the controversial play that saw reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic run him over from behind. The Heat have been operating under a game-to-game basis for Morris, but it’s currently unclear when he’ll be able to return.

Bam Adebayo suffered a torn UCL in his right thumb during Monday night’s loss to the Nuggets. Set to undergo surgery this weekend, the star big-man is expected to miss six weeks.

Jimmy Butler missed his first contest with a tailbone injury Monday. In addition to his confirmed absence on Friday, the team leader is also expected to be out for Saturday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Victor Oladipo has yet to suit up for the Heat this year as he continues to recover from his season-ending surgery back in April.

With a severely depleted roster, Miami will tipoff against the Pacers tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. ET.