Look: Miami Heat Made NBA History On Tuesday Night

The Miami Heat made ridiculous NBA history on Tuesday night.

In their 112-11 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Heat went 40-40 from the free throw line — setting a new NBA record.

Jimmy Butler went 23-23 from the stripe, tying Dominique Wilkins for the 2nd-most made free throws without a miss in league history.

The majority of Butler's game-high 35 points came from the free throw line. The Miami star was averaging 82.5 percent from the stripe heading into tonight's game.

The free-throw disparity was a huge story in this one-point game. The Thunder shot just 21 free throws to the Heat's 40, knocking down just 14/21 (66.7 percent).

The Heat are now 21-20 on the season and 8th in the Eastern Conference.