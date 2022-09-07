Look: Micah Parsons' Admission On Tom Brady Is Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

For the second year in a row, the Dallas Cowboys will start their season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the 2021 season-opener, the Bucs and Cowboys gave fans a thrilling contest. Fans are hoping for more of the same this year as Tom Brady leads his Bucs against Micah Parsons and the Cowboys stellar defense.

Before the game kicks off, Parsons made his thoughts on Brady very clear. He knows the seven-time Super Bowl champion is out for blood whenever he's on the field.

"We got to get him out this league," Parsons said, via Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins. "He's been dominating this league too long."

Here's more of what he said.

"He has that fire inside of him. He looks to kill you. He wants to step on your throat like you a roach. That's what you look for in competitors."

Last year the Buccaneers took down the Cowboys in a thrilling matchup by a final score of 31-29. What will this year bring?

Tampa Bay and Dallas kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.