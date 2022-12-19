Look: Micah Parsons Calls Out Jaguars For Dirty Play

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys during play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons secured the fumble recovery that should've won the game for Dallas on Sunday. But on that same play, Parsons took issue with what he believes was dirty play by a Jags offensive lineman.

Replying to Brian Baldinger's breakdown of the play, Parsons tweeted: "Still no one talking bout this guy jumping on my neck?! But yet we can’t land on a quarterback!"

Parsons' comments started to go viral Monday.

"The NFL officiating might want to make sure its young stars like Micah Parsons are being protected - even if they play defense," said Ed Werder. "This should be a 15-yard PF and a fine."

"This," commented Clarence Hill Jr.

"F---ing VALID from a Seahawks fan," another tweeted.

"As a Myles Garrett fan, I can say unequivocally that the NFL and NFL officiating does not care about defensive players getting wrapped up by or hit in any way around the neck," a Clevelander replied.

"Good point. Excellent point," said Jason Whitlock.

You riding with Micah on this one?