Look: Micah Parsons Got A Very Special Piece Of Jewelry

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Linebacker Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys take the field before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons turned his jersey into something special.

Per TMZ Sports, he turned the jersey into a $50,000 piece of jewelry. It's a beautiful diamond chain as you can see here.

TMZ is also reporting that Parsons spoke to Christian Johnston about this a while back to get this. He's the founder of Shopgld and Parsons made his way to Miami this past week to get the chain from him.

The chain and the pendant feature Parsons' number (11) and his last name on the back.

Parsons seems pretty thrilled with it. Who knows, maybe he'll get to wear it during a game this fall and show it off to the fans and other players.