Look: Micah Parsons' Hand Injury Revealed Wednesday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking Denver Broncos quarteback Teddy Bridgewater in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons played with a club on his left hand during last week's win over the Tennessee Titans.

On Wednesday, he was asked about the status of the injury that caused this precaution.

“Going to be full go; no club,” Parsons said.

It was revealed that the wrap was covering a laceration on Parsons' left hand. The Defensive Player of the Year candidate would not reveal what caused this cut.

“Doesn’t matter now,” he said when asked specific questions about the laceration, per ProFootballTalk.

Parsons finished last week's game with one tackle, two QB hits and a fumble recovery.

“It was pretty challenging,” he said.

The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year has 13.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, 26 QB hits and a touchdown through the first 16 games of the Cowboys' 2022 season. He will look to further his DPOY campaign with his final regular-season game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.