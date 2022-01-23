Look: Micah Parsons Has Honest Admission On Dak Prescott

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took his share of arrows from the NFL world after Dallas’ upset loss to the 49ers last week. But rookie linebacker Micah Parsons has his QB’s back, and he said as much on Twitter Saturday.

“Lol I’ma just Im happy as HELL TO have Dak Prescott as my QB and nobody in the world can tell me otherwise!” Parsons tweeted.

Lol I’ma just Im happy as HELL TO have Dak Prescott as my QB and nobody in the world can tell me otherwise! 🤐 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 23, 2022

Prescott struggled in Sunday’s Wild Card game against San Fran. Dak completed just 23-43 passes for 254 yards, a touchdown and a pick. And was also sacked five times.

Not to mention, his last minute gaffe in the game’s chaotic final seconds. When Prescott tried to line up for a final-second spike but didn’t hand the ball to the official to spot the ball. Therefore, making the referee have to fumble around to spot the ball, wasting precious seconds.

What happened to Dak Prescott and the Cowboys on the final drive? https://t.co/MD4H3FClVB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 17, 2022

In a rare bad performance at the podium, Dak told media members that it was good that Cowboys fans were throwing garbage at the referees on their way off the field. He later apologized for those remarks.

All that said, there’s no question Dak Prescott is the man in Dallas. And will be for at least the next half-decade after signing his big contract this past offseason.