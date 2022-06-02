Look: Micah Parsons Has Warning For His Cowboys Teammate

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence made it clear he plans to lead the team in sacks this season.

“Become the sack leader again,” Lawrence said of his goals, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I let a rookie show me up last year. . . . Shoutout to my boy, Micah, but restate my dominance. Let everybody know that I’m coming, how I feel, and the type of respect I’m going to demand when I step on that field.”

Well, Parsons had an answer for him on Thursday. Earlier today, he made it clear he plans to lead the team in sacks - and doesn't plan for it to be all that close.

“I’m sorry to tell him he’s never getting that back . . . He can be a 10-sack guy. Great. But if 10’s the number, I’m going for 20,” Parsons said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today.

It will be an interesting race between the two players. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear this offseason that Parsons will be staying at linebacker, rather than becoming a full-time pass rusher in 2022.

That should give the edge to Lawrence, who will be spending the majority of his time rushing the passer this season.