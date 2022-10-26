Look: Micah Parsons Is Furious With The Mac Jones Video

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

On Monday night, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was called out for an apparent dirty slide.

As Jones was sliding to the ground, he raised his leg and kicked Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker in an area no player wants to be kicked. Later in the game he appeared to target Brisker with a kick again.

After video of both plays was published to social media, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons was outraged. He thinks Jones should be punished, just as a defender would be for contacting Jones while he slides.

"SMH lol man but God forbid he makes contact with Mac while he slides !! Man will get find 25 thousand!!!" Parsons said on Twitter.

He's not wrong. What Jones did is both dirty and dangerous. He could have severely hurt Brisker, who has been a start for the Bears defense this year.

We'll have to wait and see if the Patriots quarterback receives punishment for his actions.