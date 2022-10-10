Look: Micah Parsons Is Not Happy With The NFL

Micah Parsons had some words for the NFL when it comes to player safety.

After Sunday's win, the Cowboys star linebacker tweeted a photo of himself rushing the passer against the Rams, captioned:

"We won’t call this but we’ll call a roughing the passer lol! Can we focus in and protect defensive players?"

Parsons' post got some reaction from others on social media.

"He gets held every play," one user replied.

"FACT," another commented. "All the penalties are always against the defense, but I’ve watched lineman choke out, put their hands in guys face masks, and hold like crazy, with no consequence ALL SEASON."

"Weathermen and Refs are the only occupation you can be wrong 50% of the time and keep your job."

"BRO THATS BRUTAL WHAT."

"Welcome to the Nick Bosa experience," another said.

"We were distraught watching from our TV sets," tweeted KD Drummond.

This comes the same week as the awful Tom Brady roughing call that cost Atlanta a chance late in the game.