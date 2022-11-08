Look: Micah Parsons' Message For Odell Beckham Is Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Amid growing speculation that Odell Beckham could be a Dallas Cowboy when he's cleared to return, Cowboys star Micah Parsons reached out to the three-time Pro Bowler on Twitter.

"Man OBJ talk to me!!" the Defensive Player of the Year candidate pleaded. "Let’s do this s---!!!"

It didn't take long for Micah's message to receive viral reaction from fans.

"Micah the Recruiter," commented The Landry Hat.

"Come O [OBJ] it’s a real vibe down here…" Dez Bryant added. "Dallas, TX stand up!"

"Micah Parsons recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys," reported Jori Epstein.

"Stop this right now," an Eagles fan replied.

"Ya 2 in the same locker room is unholy," another said.

"Micah Parsons going all-in for Odell:" pointed out Mike Leslie.

The Cowboys are reportedly the odds-on favorite to land OBJ according to Bookies.com. We'll see if the star wideout makes that call to Parsons before week's end.