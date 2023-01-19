Look: Micah Parsons' Message For The 49ers Going Viral

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 16: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) looks on during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 16, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One of the two NFC Divisional Round games is set to take place on Sunday evening between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys are looking to advance to their first NFC Championship Game since 1995 while the 49ers are trying to get back there for the second-straight season.

One of the players that promises to be a key factor is Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons. He's a game-breaker and thinks that the 49ers haven't seen a defense that's as good as the Cowboys this season.

“No, but I don’t think they’ve faced nobody like us yet this year, either. I think we’re pretty hard to stop ourselves. That’s what we gotta focus on, not beating ourselves," Parsons said.

The Cowboys' defense did a great job of not beating themselves on Monday night when they waxed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They forced one turnover and held the Bucs to just 14 points in their 31-14 win.

They'll need to do that again if they have any chance of defeating the 49ers, who have won their last 11 games.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.