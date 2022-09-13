Look: Micah Parsons No-Showed Media Appearance Tuesday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons is definitely still upset following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Parsons was supposed to go on Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on Tuesday but he ghosted them.

"We had equipment installed in Micah's home in the Dallas area and when we made the big grand announcement, he immediately tweeted how excited he was to join us," Bayless said. "Then yesterday came (Monday), and all day yesterday, we could not reach Micah. As we got into the evening, we couldn't even reach any of his people. We are still extremely hopeful that he will join us next Tuesday."

There's also the possibility that Parsons didn't want to hear anything from Sharpe since he loves to poke fun at the Cowboys.

Whatever the case, he decided to ghost the two hosts and it's still unknown if he'll show up next week.

A Cowboys win could up those chances. They play the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.