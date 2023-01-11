Look: Micah Parsons' Pro Bowl Announcement Is Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking Denver Broncos quarteback Teddy Bridgewater in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is feeling confident following Wednesday's Pro Bowl announcement.

After the NFL revealed its skills competitions for this season's event, the NFL asked Parsons and Tyreek Hill if they'd be up for a rematch of last year's fastest man race that the Dallas LB won.

To which Parsons responded: "Sorry I'ma be in [the Super Bowl] but [I'm] confident [Tyreek] will hold it down for me in my absence!"

Fans reacted to Micah's bold claim on Twitter.

"My God. This is it. This is the tweet. You've angered a HUNGRY LION!" a Cowboys fan said.

"HE WANT IT, WE WANT IT, LETS GET IT," another tweeted.

"Oh God can it please be Monday already."

"Fate whispers to the warrior, 'You cannot withstand the storm.' The warrior whispers back, 'I am the storm,'" a fan commented alongside a Tom Brady GIF.

Somehow you can't help but feel this is going to get back to Mr. Brady before kickoff.