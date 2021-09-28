Look: Micah Parsons Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Viral Quote

Longtime Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems to be very pleased with his decision to draft Micah Parsons No. 12 overall in the 2021 draft.

After another outstanding performance for the rookie linebacker, Jones lauded Parsons’ talent and natural ability. And he did so with one of his world-famous, head-scratching colloquialisms.

“He’s as pure as mother’s milk,” Jones said, per Cowboys insider Jon Machota. “He just basically steps out there and gives you everything he’s got. Nature gave him skills and, boy, does he know how to use them.”

Parson’s took to Twitter on Tuesday to react to this hilariously-odd comparison.

“I never heard this one before,” the rookie wrote, proceeded by plenty of laughing emojis.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I never heard this one before https://t.co/HaUSZ8RutP — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) September 28, 2021

However you want to describe it, Parsons is off to a fantastic start in his debut season with the Cowboys. Through just three games, the former Penn State standout has logged 13 tackles, two passes defended, 1.5 sacks and six hits on the quarterback.

The 22-year-old linebacker was forced into a much larger role than anticipated early on in his NFL career. In the wake of injuries to defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong and Carlos Watkins (plus COVID-19 absences for DE Randy Gregory, DE Bradlee Anae and LB Keanu Neal), Parsons has been called to step up in a big way as an edge rusher for the Dallas defense — something he’s thrived with so far.

With his natural skills described so eloquently by Jones, Parsons has emerged as a versatile defensive weapon for the Cowboys moving forward.