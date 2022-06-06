Look: Michael B. Jordan Went Viral At Game 2 Sunday

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 12: Actor Michael B. Jordan attends the photocall for "Farenheit 451" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Fresh off news of a breakup, actor Michael B. Jordan was spotted sitting courtside at Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday evening.

The Hollywood actor was in a longterm relationship with Lori Harvey, the 25-year-old daughter of Steve Harvey. However, according to multiple reports, the couple broke up after one year of dating.

Sunday night, Michael B. Jordan was spotted at Game 2.

Sports fans joked that Michael B. Jordan was looking a little sad and down.

It would be pretty understandable if Jordan was truly heartbroken. Who isn't after a breakup?

Especially one with Lori Harvey.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is set for Wednesday at 9 p.m. e.t.