Look: Michael Irvin Furious With Criticism Of NFL Head Coach

More often than not, Hall of Fame wide receiver and ESPN analyst Michael Irvin will be among the first to criticize a head coach for a controversial situation. But this time, he's coming to the defense of one who has been through a lot these past few days.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has taken a lot of criticism for his handling of the situation with star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the aftermath of the concussion that saw him sent to the hospital. But during today's edition of First Take, Irvin defended McDaniel, stating that people have gone "too far" in their criticism of him.

"This is a first year coach who has done an incredible job with the football team by putting players in a position to win and using their gifts and talents. We had a very unfortunate situation (with Tua). For people to start questioning this man's character, he has nothing in his history that says he has anything, anywhere where he would put someone in harm's way like that," Irvin said.

The Cowboys legend went on to say that while he's glad the Dolphins made the decision to part ways with the doctors who cleared Tua to play, he believes that the criticisms directed at McDaniel are simply unfair.

We don't know all of the details surrounding what went into Tua's controversial diagnosis of a back injury rather than a concussion, and it's possible that we never can given the imprecise nature of determining concussions.

But Mike McDaniel seemed genuine in his concern for Tua's health and well-being. It's possible to simply make a mistake without there being any malice involved.

