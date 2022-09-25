Look: Michael Irvin Had Unfortunate Wardrobe Mistake Sunday

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: NFL legend and sports commentator Michael Irvin looks on during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michael Irvin left something very important back at his hotel on Sunday.

Irvin, who's part of NFL GameDay Morning for NFL Network, left his glasses at the hotel while he was on his way to the studio.

He even tweeted that "he can't see a thing" to a fan when he was asked about not wearing his glasses.

"No, I left them at my hotel. Bro I can’t see ANYTHING," Irvin tweeted.

Despite Irvin not having his glasses, he's still doing the best he can.

He was still having a ton of fun on set with the rest of the crew as they get the fans set for Sunday's slate of games.

Irvin will just have to have a better memory next week when he's driving into the studio.