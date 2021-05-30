Look: Michael Irvin Has Message For Cowboys Fans

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense had major problems throughout the 2021 season.

Dallas struggled at times on offense following the injury to quarterback Dak Prescott. However, the team’s major issues came on the defensive side of the ball. The Cowboys’ defense ranked near the bottom of the league in yards allowed and points given up.

The Cowboys will get Prescott back in 2021, so the offense should not be a problem. However, for Dallas to make a run at a playoff spot, the defense will need to be much improved.

The 2021 NFL Draft should help in that department. The Cowboys selected former Penn State star linebacker Micah Parsons in the first round. Parsons will join a linebackers unit that includes Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch.

Former Cowboys star Michael Irvin ran into two of those linebackers at the Mavericks-Clippers game on Friday night. He had an encouraging message for Dallas fans.

“My Young dogs said they are ready to track, hunt and destroy!!!” Irvin said.

Hanging at the ⁦@dallasmavs⁩ vs ⁦@LAClippers⁩ game with ⁦@VanderEsch38⁩ and ⁦@thejaylonsmith⁩ My Young dogs said they are ready to track, hunt and destroy!!! pic.twitter.com/WrBBtRsAcq — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) May 29, 2021

Only time will tell, of course, but that’s a good mindset to have heading into the 2021 NFL regular season.

The Cowboys’ defense will get a major test right away.

Dallas is set to open the 2021 season against Tampa Bay. The Cowboys and the Bucs will kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, Sept. 9.