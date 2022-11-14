Look: Michael Irvin Not Happy With Dak Prescott On Sunday

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: NFL legend and sports commentator Michael Irvin looks on during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It was a tough night for Michael Irvin's Cowboys in their 31-28 overtime loss to the struggling Packers.

Dallas gave up a 14-point lead to Aaron Rodgers and Co. in the fourth quarter and it wasn't a great night for Dak Prescott either.

On Sunday, Playmaker took aim at his team's QB on Twitter. Saying, "NO INTERCEPTIONS IN THE RED ZONE IS HOW YOU WIN SUPERBOWLS!!"

Others chimed in on Irvin's reaction as well.

"Shots fired," commented The Landry Hat.

"Talk to em 88!!"

"Playmaker stating facts," a fan replied.

"Zeke would have punched it in," another said.

"This team as currently constructed is NOT winning a Super Bowl," a Dallas native tweeted.

"THANK YOU MIKE!" another comment. "Effing ay right! Elite QBs don't make those throws! Elite QB's find ways to win games in OT. [Dak] elite $$ second tier results!"

The Cowboys are now 2-2 in their last four after starting 4-1 behind Cooper Rush.