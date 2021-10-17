Look: Michael Irvin’s Honest Message For Cowboys Fans

The Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots are locked in a tight, ugly game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

New England is leading Dallas, 14-10, heading into the second half of Sunday afternoon’s game in Foxboro.

The Cowboys made some big plays in the first half, but also had some very untimely turnovers, including a couple inside the red zone.

None of this surprises Michael Irvin, though. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver admitted that he was nervous about this game all week.

“I tried to tell you guys this morning what kind of game this was going to be!!!” Irvin admitted on social media.

“I have been stressed all day worrying about this game. But we need to show some big dog bite and win a slug fest like this!!!”

I tried to tell you guys this morning what kind of game this was going to be!!! — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) October 17, 2021

I have been stressed all day worrying about this game. But we need to show some big dog bite and win a slug fest like this!!! https://t.co/vjD15YonFh — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) October 17, 2021

The Cowboys will need to show some patience in the second half. You know Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is going to have a trick or two up his sleeve.

Dallas and New England are playing on CBS.