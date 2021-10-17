The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Michael Irvin’s Honest Message For Cowboys Fans

Michael Irvin at the 2018 NFL Draft.ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots are locked in a tight, ugly game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

New England is leading Dallas, 14-10, heading into the second half of Sunday afternoon’s game in Foxboro.

The Cowboys made some big plays in the first half, but also had some very untimely turnovers, including a couple inside the red zone.

None of this surprises Michael Irvin, though. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver admitted that he was nervous about this game all week.

“I tried to tell you guys this morning what kind of game this was going to be!!!” Irvin admitted on social media.

“I have been stressed all day worrying about this game. But we need to show some big dog bite and win a slug fest like this!!!”

The Cowboys will need to show some patience in the second half. You know Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is going to have a trick or two up his sleeve.

Dallas and New England are playing on CBS.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.