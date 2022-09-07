Look: Michael Irvin's NFL MVP Pick Is Wild

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL season kicks off in just over 24 hours as the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills in what promises to be one of the best games of the year.

Before the game kicks off, though, analysts from around the country are giving their final predictions for the season. On Tuesday night, the NFL GameDay crew revealed their MVP picks.

Five of the six picks were among the favorites to win the award. Rich Eisen and Steve Mariucci both picked Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Cynthia Frelund and Rachel Bonnetta both selected Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Former NFL star Kurt Warner also picked a quarterback, going with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Those are all very normal selections. However, former NFL star wide receiver Michael Irvin is going bold.

He thinks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is going to have an MVP season.

Cousins has been one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the league over the past few years. While he struggles in primetime, he's among the league leaders in passing yards and touchdowns seemingly ever year.

Now he has the benefit of having an offensive mind as his head coach. Could he take another step and win MVP this year?