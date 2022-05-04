Look: Michael Jordan Spotted With Formula 1 Star

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 08: NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on from the 23XI Racing pit box during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 08, 2021 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Two of the great sports athletes in the world were spotted together on Wednesday.

Michael Jordan took a photo with Formula 1 star Pierre Gasly as the Miami Grand Prix is just a few days away. It's been making the rounds on social media.

The race is set to start on May. 8 and feature Gasly, plus several other top F1 drivers.

The sports world loves the photo, to say the least.

Gasly is currently 13th in the F1 overall standings but has a chance to crack the top 10 after this Sunday's race in Florida.

Charles Leclerc is currently in the lead with 86 points and is followed by Max Verstappen, who has 59 points.

Sunday's race will start at 3:30 p.m. ET.