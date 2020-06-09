This week, former NBA star Michael Jordan is making good use of his newest investment.

The greatest basketball player of all time docked his new boat in Morehead City for all to see. He’s competing in the Big Rock blue marlin fishing tournament in North Carolina with his 80-foot boat, appropriately named “Catch 23.”

On the second day of competition, Jordan and his team reeled in a massive marlin. According to Ross Martin, MJ and his crew snagged a 442.3-pound blue Marlin.

“I’d love to be back with a little bit bigger fish,” the ever-competitive Jordan said after grabbing the fish. Jordan spent a little time talking about the catch and a photo shows how truly massive the marlin is.

Check it out.

MJ's 'Catch 23' in with a 442.3 pound blue marlin at Big Rock. "I’d love to be back with a little bit bigger fish," Jordan said in the post-catch interview. pic.twitter.com/51hQTbF1KG — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) June 9, 2020

“I’m always looking for an excuse to be back in North Carolina,” Jordan said, via 247Sports. “…It is a chance to come back home. I love coming back home.”

Catch 23 isn’t the only boat in Jordan’s collection. The newest purchase pales in comparison to the $80 million yacht The G.O.A.T. bought in 2019.

The 230-foot luxury vessel boasts eight cabins, a fully-stocked bar, dining room, deck jacuzzi, full gym, AV and satellite system for business meetings. Oh, and it also sports a basketball court, because, why not.

Everything Jordan does, he does to win. It will be interesting to see if he can compete in a completely foreign competition for him.