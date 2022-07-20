Look: Michael Strahan Reacts To Giants' Throwback Uniforms

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 15: Former NY Giant and star of upcoming FOX comedy series "Brothers," Michael Strahan attends the Fox "Brothers" Challenge at the New York Giants Timex Performance Center on September 15, 2009 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Fox)

The New York Giants are bringing back some OG uniforms this coming season.

The Giants will wear replicas of the uniforms that they wore from 1980-99 for two legacy games at MetLife Stadium. They'll wear them against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 2, and the Washington Commanders on Dec. 4.

These uniforms feature a navy blue helmet, white facemasks, and the word "GIANTS" underlined on the helmet.

Michael Strahan is super excited to see these uniforms back, especially since he got to wear them early in his career.

"Excited to see the @Giants bringing back the classic blue uniform and helmet!!!!! It brings back great memories. Now let’s get back to work and make some more!!!" Strahan tweeted.

There will also be an inscription on the jersey saying "Once a Giant, Always a Giant," which was said by the late Wellington Mara.

This is a jersey that will likely be back for more seasons after this one, considering how popular it is.