Look: Michael Thomas Reacts To Tom Brady, Sean Payton Rumor

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints signals a first down during the NFC Divisional Playoff at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Having played in just 10 games over the last three seasons, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has been understandably frustrated at the team's current situation. But amid an interesting rumor, it appears he's looking forward to some changes.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Thomas reposted a rumor from ProFootballTalk suggesting that former Saints coach Sean Payton is interested in returning to the team - and with Tom Brady as his new starting quarterback.

"As the coaching carousel prepares to spin, there's increasing chatter in league circles about Sean Payton returning to the Saints -- possibly with Tom Brady at QB," PFT wrote.

Thomas reposted the tweet and tagged @whodattsnation on Instagram. Clearly he wants the wider Saints community to get hyped for the potential move.

The New Orleans Saints missed the playoffs in 2021 in their first year of the post-Drew Brees era. But the departure of Sean Payton after the season sent the team into a tailspin.

The Saints have found little-to-no success with Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback this year. And head coach Dennis Allen has simply not been able to hack it in his second run as an NFL head coach for the better part of the season.

But a lot would have to happen for the Saints to both convince Payton to return and to recruit Brady to play against the team he's been the starter of for the past three years.

If it does happen though, Michael Thomas will probably be among the first to welcome them back.