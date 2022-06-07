Look: Michael Thomas Shares Impressive Training Video

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Terrell Edmunds #34 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Michael Thomas is back sprinting as his recovery nears its end.

Thomas was seen sprinting at the Saints' indoor practice facility on Tuesday and he looked like he was basically back to normal.

He's expected to be 100% healthy going into this season after missing the entire 2021 season.

Thomas last played in 2020 and finished with 438 yards off 40 receptions. Before that, he had four straight seasons of 1,100+ receiving yards and 32 combined touchdowns.

He's expected to be the Saints WR1 again, though this time he won't have Drew Brees throwing him the ball. It'll be Jameis Winston throwing passes after he re-signed with the Saints after the season.

If he's back to normal, that opens up a lot of things in the Saints' offense and makes them harder to gameplan for.

Defensive backs will have to be on high alert for this special talent.