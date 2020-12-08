Look: Michael Thomas Trolls Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh

Former Buckeye Michael Thomas took to Twitter to troll Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on Tuesday afternoon.

The Wolverines were forced to cancel the rivalry matchup with Ohio State on Saturday after a significant COVID-19 outbreak swept through their program. The Saints star wide receiver responded to a tweet suggesting that avoiding the likely beatdown was Harbaugh’s greatest achievement so far as Michigan’s coach.

“BIG FACT #GOBUCKS,” Thomas wrote.

Through his three years at Ohio State, Michael Thomas collected 1,602 yards and 18 touchdowns. He fell further in the 2016 NFL Draft than many would suspect, taken by the New Orleans Saints in the second round with the 47th overall pick. Thomas has since budded into one of the NFL’s top receivers.

In the midst of a miserable 2-4 season, Harbaugh and the Wolverines would’ve been hard pressed to take down Ohio State, even under normal circumstances.

Michigan has suffered blowout losses in two matchups with top teams this season — the rivalry game with the Buckeyes would’ve likely yielded similar results. Ohio State has exhibited absolute offensive dominance this season, scoring more than 40 points in four of its five games.

The cancelation of this game ultimately has far bigger implications for the Buckeyes. The Big Ten requires teams play at least six games to be eligible for the conference championship game. At 5-0 on the season, Ohio State sit just one game out of the required quota.

This ruling could change though. The Big Ten has reportedly scheduled a meeting for Wednesday to discuss the six-game rule.

Instead of having their fate in their own hands against Michigan, Ohio State will be at the mercy of the conference.