Look: Michael Wilbon Has Surprising Playoff Baseball Admission

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08, 2016: ESPN commentator Michael Wilbon looks on prior to Game 3 of the 2016 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on June 08, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by: 2016 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Veteran analyst Michael Wilbon took to Twitter with a surprising admission about the MLB playoffs on Saturday night.

The longtime Chicago Cubs fan said he found himself rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals due to the veteran greatness present on their roster.

"Found myself doing something no self respecting Cubs fan can ever do: rooting for the Cardinals because of Pujols, Molina and Wainwright…going to bed wishing they had won and advanced. Couldn’t root against that much greatness," he wrote on Twitter.

Last night, the Cardinals were eliminated from the postseason after their second straight loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. This loss marked the end of the legendary careers for both Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. Cardinals legend Adam Wainwright may or may not be retiring this offseason.

If this is the end for Wainwright, these three Cardinal greats finish their MLB careers with 24 combined All-Star selections.