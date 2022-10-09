Look: Michael Wilbon Has Surprising Playoff Baseball Admission
Veteran analyst Michael Wilbon took to Twitter with a surprising admission about the MLB playoffs on Saturday night.
The longtime Chicago Cubs fan said he found himself rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals due to the veteran greatness present on their roster.
"Found myself doing something no self respecting Cubs fan can ever do: rooting for the Cardinals because of Pujols, Molina and Wainwright…going to bed wishing they had won and advanced. Couldn’t root against that much greatness," he wrote on Twitter.
Last night, the Cardinals were eliminated from the postseason after their second straight loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. This loss marked the end of the legendary careers for both Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. Cardinals legend Adam Wainwright may or may not be retiring this offseason.
If this is the end for Wainwright, these three Cardinal greats finish their MLB careers with 24 combined All-Star selections.