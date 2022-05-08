Look: Michael Wilbon's Comment On Giannis Going Viral

ESPN's Michael Wilbon doesn't like how some fouls aren't being called on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Wilbon tweeted that out on his Twitter account while also acknowledging that Giannis is arguably the best player on the planet right now.

Giannis, on his own merit, is likely the best player in the world now," Wilbon said. "But the notion that he should just be allowed to bowl people over without offensive fouls being called is preposterous!"

Giannis was the best player on the floor for the Bucks and was the biggest reason why they took a 2-1 series lead over the Celtics. He finished the contest with 42 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists while making just over 50% of his shots.

The funny thing though, is that he still finished the game with four fouls. He only needed two more fouls to be fouled out of the game.

That would've been a deadly blow to the Bucks and who knows if they would've hung on to win at the end.

Game 4 is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday night.