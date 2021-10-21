Look: Michelle Beadle Addresses Her Return To Television

It’s been a while since Michelle Beadle appeared on television.

The longtime ESPN personality, who left the network in 2019, hadn’t appeared on the air in more than two years. Wednesday night, she made her return.

Beadle appeared on the San Antonio Spurs local broadcast. The Spurs opened the 2021-22 regular season against the Orlando Magic.

The longtime Spurs fan was a fun addition to the team’s local broadcast.

“Who says you can’t go home? 28 months since I last talked into a mic, (20 years since I did it here) and I’ve never felt more welcomed anywhere,” Beadle tweeted.

Who says you can’t go home? 28 months since I last talked into a mic, (20 years since I did it here) and I’ve never felt more welcomed anywhere. #GSG (and yes, I requested the resting bitch face for my credential) pic.twitter.com/TXHdIKlRfG — Michelle Beadle (@MichelleDBeadle) October 21, 2021

Spurs fans seemed to enjoy her presence.

“I’m loving the addition of Michelle Beadle to the Spurs broadcast so far,” one fan tweeted.

“Michelle Beadle is hilarious already I love this new Spurs broadcast,” another fan added.

“Michelle Beadle needs to be a permanent part of this broadcast,” one fan added.

Beadle is a longtime Spurs fan, so it must have been pretty cool for her to make an appearance on her favorite team’s broadcast tonight.

The Spurs, meanwhile, are leading the Magic by 14 points at halftime.