Look: Michelle Beadle Furious With Tom Brady's Contract

ESPN

Michelle Beadle is on the opposite side of the spectrum when it comes to Tom Brady's contract with Fox.

Brady agreed to a 10-year $375 million deal with Fox last month to be the network's top color commentator once he finished his playing career.

He'll be alongside Kevin Burkhardt calling the top games each Sunday. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post was first with that report.

A lot of fans and media people were happy that Brady was getting this opportunity but Beadle ended up calling it "asinine."

“The $375 million media deal that Tom Brady – that is asinine,” Beadle said on her What Did I Miss? podcast (first transcribed by Awful Announcing). “I mean, I don’t even know what that dude’s ever said that has made me go ‘huh, I can’t wait to hear more of that.’ But $375 million?”

Hey, when you're arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, you're allowed to command a hefty contract.

Perhaps Beadle will change her tune once she hears Brady call some games for the network.