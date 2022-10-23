Look: Michigan Announces Special Plan For Michigan State Game

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view of the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 10, 2005 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The Michigan Wolverines will be giving fans a special treat for the football team's game against crosstown rival Michigan State next Saturday.

Per UM insider Alejandro Zúñiga:

"Michigan Stadium will have a light show for 'Mr. Brightside' during the second half of the Michigan State game."

The 2003 pop rock hit from The Killers has been played during Michigan's football games for several years now, typically around the third quarter.

It dates back to a 2016 game against Wisconsin when then-director of game presentation Kurt Wisenbaugh was looking for a song for fans to sing along to and noticed that early-2000s music really resinated with the crowd.