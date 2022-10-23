Look: Michigan Announces Special Plan For Michigan State Game
The Michigan Wolverines will be giving fans a special treat for the football team's game against crosstown rival Michigan State next Saturday.
Per UM insider Alejandro Zúñiga:
"Michigan Stadium will have a light show for 'Mr. Brightside' during the second half of the Michigan State game."
The 2003 pop rock hit from The Killers has been played during Michigan's football games for several years now, typically around the third quarter.
It dates back to a 2016 game against Wisconsin when then-director of game presentation Kurt Wisenbaugh was looking for a song for fans to sing along to and noticed that early-2000s music really resinated with the crowd.
We obviously have moments, specifically on defense, when we want to get them hype and get them loud, but we also want to create moments of fun and unity. Most people enjoy sing-along songs so we wanted to try some different ones. We noticed that for some reason, the early 2000s songs seemed to relate to the students ... I don’t know why to be honest. That song seemed to work.