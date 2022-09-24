Look: Michigan Fans Not Happy With Urban Meyer, Ohio State Graphic

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: (R-L) Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines talk on the field prior to their game at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, Fox's college football pregame show kicked off from Ann Arbor ahead of Michigan's showdown with Maryland.

During the show, the cameras panned over to former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. While the camera was on him, Fox put up a graphic that Wolverines fans weren't pleased with.

"7-0 record vs. Michigan as Ohio State head coach," the graphic reminded every Michigan fan of Urban Meyer's dominance.

Fans flocked to social media to try to get even.

"Might be 7-0 vs Michigan but he damn near blew up Trevor Lawrence and whole bunch of other young talented players in Duval," one fan said.

"Not a fan of Urban Meyer the person. At all," said another.

Clearly Michigan fans aren't over their losses to Meyer and the Buckeyes.