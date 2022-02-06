Look: Michigan Fans React To The Josh Gattis News

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was one of the best assistant coaches in college football in 2021, but Wolverines fans don’t appear to be too upset with his departure.

Gattis, following a College Football Playoff season at Michigan, is leaving the Wolverines for the same position at Miami.

While this is a notable loss for Jim Harbaugh’s staff, many Michigan fans don’t appear to be too concerned with the loss.

#Michigan fans are not too upset about Broyles Award winner Josh Gattis leaving for #Miami. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Kxzqkiqg7p — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) February 6, 2022

While it seems kind of crazy to be this nonchalant about Gattis’ departure, there is some truth behind the Wolverines fan base’s claims.

Michigan won its big games in 2021 thanks to its defense, mostly, and the offense was somewhat average in recent years.

How should Michigan fans really feel?