The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Michigan Fans React To The Josh Gattis News

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - OCTOBER 19: Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis reacts after the offense doesnt score from the one-yard line during the Michigan Wolverines vs. the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 19, 2019 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was one of the best assistant coaches in college football in 2021, but Wolverines fans don’t appear to be too upset with his departure.

Gattis, following a College Football Playoff season at Michigan, is leaving the Wolverines for the same position at Miami.

While this is a notable loss for Jim Harbaugh’s staff, many Michigan fans don’t appear to be too concerned with the loss.

While it seems kind of crazy to be this nonchalant about Gattis’ departure, there is some truth behind the Wolverines fan base’s claims.

Michigan won its big games in 2021 thanks to its defense, mostly, and the offense was somewhat average in recent years.

How should Michigan fans really feel?

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.