Look: Michigan Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 12: Royce Jenkins-Stone #52 and Ty Isaac #32 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrate a win over the Oregon State Beavers on September 12, 2015 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Wolverines defeated the Beavers 35-7.(Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Michigan beat Ohio State last year, but was the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes something that is sustainable?

Ohio State had dominated the rivalry in recent years, prior to 2021, but Michigan took control of things at the Big House last year.

However, some excuses have been made for the Buckeyes, as the weather was bad in Ann Arbor that day and some Ohio State players were under the weather.

Michigan fans are tired of hearing about that, though.

"Lol two weeks in a row analyst making excuses for what @UMichFootball did to O State….. @JoeTessESPN please do not try and use the flu and sickness to CJ to find a scapegoat for the loss. Was CJ sick when he threw for 384 and 2 TDs. Jesus Christ people O State got whooped!!" Braylon Edwards tweeted.

Many Michigan fans are with him.

"I’m curious as to his excuse for how they played today. Props to them for managing to win, but they got very lucky at the end to scrape by Maryland," one fan wrote.

"NEW MEDIA. CALL THEM OUT. If you said something crazy out the side of your neck-STAND ON IT," one fan added.

"They lost because M was the better and tougher team. End of discussion," another fan wrote.

"And they're about to lose this coming up week too," one fan added.

Michigan will get a chance to beat Ohio State again this week. The Wolverines and the Buckeyes are set to play in Columbus at noon E.T.