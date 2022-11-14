Look: Michigan Football Fans Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 20: Braylon Edwards #1 of the Michigan Wolverines tries to catch a pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 20, 2004 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The smack talking for the next Michigan-Ohio State game has already started even though the game is two weeks away.

Kirk Herbstreit, who is a top analyst for ESPN's College GameDay and a former OSU player, said during Saturday's show that his alma mater lost to Michigan last year because the weather was bad in Ann Arbor.

That obviously drew a lot of reactions from Michigan football fans since they think their team beat OSU fair and square. Even Braylon Edwards, who played for Michigan from 2001-04, was having none of it.

"Lol, @KirkHerbstreit just blamed the weather for Ohio State’s loss to @UMichFootball last year. News flash it didn’t start snowing until the game was close to over. Clearly, it didn’t affect @CJ7STROUD because he had 384 and 2 TDs. They lost because Michigan dominated the trenches," Edwards tweeted.

"Braylon right," one fan wrote.

"He’s right," another fan added.

"I’m so confused was Ohio State the only team that played in bad weather that game? Such a soft take. You play in the Big Ten, weather is never predictable in the winter," one fan added.

Michigan won that game, 42-27, and thus advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes will be looking for some payback in this year's version of "The Game" and it's set to take place on Nov. 26.