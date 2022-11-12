Look: Michigan Football Has A Special Guest On The Sideline Today

The Michigan Wolverines have the hype men of all hype men on the sideline for Saturday's game against Nebraska.

Prior to kickoff, hip-hop legend Flava Flav of Public Enemy fame was spotted in the Big House, clock chain and all.

Flav's appearance began to go viral around the college football world.

"Yeahhhhhhh boiiiiiiiiiiii," a fan replied.

"Mood:" another said.

"We bout to kick ass boyyyyy," a Michigan fan commented.

"Flavor Flav man?!" another cried.

"Say it ain’t so Flav??" tweeted former Buckeye Jay Richardson.

Michigan and Nebraska are set to kickoff at 3:30 PM ET as the No. 3 Wolverines look to remain undefeated and secure another 10-win season for Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor.

UM is firmly in the College Football Playoff picture right now just two weeks removed from their annual rivalry game vs. Ohio State.