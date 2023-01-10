Look: Michigan Football Makes Impressive AP Poll History

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The final AP Top 25 Poll results were released on Tuesday following Monday night's National Championship game.

The Michigan Wolverines, who were previously ranked No. 2, finished their 2022 campaign with a No. 3 ranking.

With this ranking, the program notches its first back-to-back top 3 finish since the 1947-48 seasons.

"Keeping the momentum going into 2023!" Michigan football wrote on Twitter.

For the second straight year, Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines fell in the College Football Playoff semifinal. This season, the team suffered a loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl — once again ending their National Championship hopes.

Things certainly could've been worse for Michigan this year though. The program notched its second straight Big Ten title and second straight win over arch rival Ohio State.

The Wolverines will look to continue this success into the 2023 season, and perhaps end the year with an even better final result.