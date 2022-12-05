Look: Michigan Football Player Announces Surprising Transfer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan tight end Erick All Jr. has decided to test the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season.

This decision comes as a surprise to many around the football world as All was widely expected to enter the 2023 NFL Draft following the Wolverines' season.

All suffered an undisclosed season-ending injury three games into the 2022 season.

The senior tight end took to Twitter to announce his decision on Monday.

“Wolverine nation, love you guys but it’s time for me to move on. I know some of you are wondering why I would leave and the answer to that question is unexpected. Not everything/everyone are what they seem and I learned that from my time here at Michigan. Sometimes you have to let go and do what’s best for you and your family. Love you guys. Go Blue.”

In his junior season in 2021, All reeled in 38 catches for 437 yards and two touchdowns. Before his injury this year, he collected three receptions for 36 yards.

Michigan will enter this year's College Football Playoff as the No. 2 team in the nation.